Ruddick, Steve On April 7, 2020, Steve Ruddick, friend to many, husband of 39 years and father of 3 passed away. Steven Lewis Ruddick was born in Emporia, KS on February 7, 1950 to Bernard and Leila Ruddick. Raised in Wichita, Steve attended North High as a football quarterback and a proud Eagle Scout. He attended University of Kansas, where he graduated with his J.D. He enjoyed working as a journeyman carpenter through college. In 1980 Steve married Dawn Dana and spent his career at the University of Kansas Medical Center as the Associate General Counsel from 1980 until retirement in 2013. Always up for an adventure, Steve had an infectious laugh, a big heart and a quick wit. Humble and gentle he was interested in each person he met. Known to many for his "Steve-isms" he would wax poetic and insert his homey wisdom in sayings always meant to encourage and lift a spirit. To know Steve was to be encouraged by him, beyond family and friends his generous spirit was reflected in his support of numerous causes he cared about. He was a joyful man who loved family, music and old westerns. Steve's two great loves were Fishing and KU Basketball. Those who knew him would find it fitting that his fishing license expired on April 6th, the day before he died. We will miss him dearly and pray that another Fisherman will lift Steve's spirit in paradise. Steve is survived by his wife of 39 years Dawn Dana of Fairway, KS. His daughter Katharine May (Ruddick) Young (Damon), grandchildren Anne, Aubrey, Daniel, Hope and Jane of Wichita, KS. His son William Arthur Dana Ruddick (Shannon), grandchildren Mason, Carter, and Ryder of San Diego, CA. His daughter Laura Elizabeth Dana (Ruddick) Stean (Jeff), grandchildren Adah, Olivia, and Jack of Bonner Springs, KS. As well as younger brothers, Rex and Scott Ruddick and their families. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit cancer research. Online contributions may be made at

