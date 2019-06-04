Sanburn, Steve Age 66, a retired Aerospace Bluestreak mechanic passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Sanburn; siblings, Sandi (Arnie) Arnaldi, Terri (Chuck) Perkins, Michael (Debra) Sanburn, Jack (Sarah) Sanburn, Kathy (Jeff) Henning, and John (Alicia) Sanburn; sister-in-law, Jackie Sanburn; numerous nieces and nephews, all of Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd D. Sanburn and brother, Dave Sanburn. Rosary will be 9:15 a.m. with funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2701 S. Pattie St, Wichita, 67216. A memorial has been established with Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis, Wichita, 67211. To sign a guest book for the family, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 4, 2019