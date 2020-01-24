Steve T. Wheeler

ROSE HILL-Wheeler, Steve T. 75, of Rose Hill, Kansas, passed away on Monday evening, January 20, 2020 at Reeds Cove Health and Rehab of Wichita, KS. A visitation at Shelley Family Funeral Home, 803 Loomis, Winfield, will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 8:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. that evening. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Winfield, KS. Military Committal Honors will follow at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery in Winfield. Online condolences may be left at www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020
