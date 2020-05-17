Steve Winfrey
Winfrey, Steve age 64, Cardinal Buffing owner and operator, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Julia Winfrey; and brother, Randy. He is survived by his loving wife, Ronnye; sons, Tony Duncan, Joe Winfrey and Dan Winfrey; sister, Linda Winfrey; brother, Allen (Rita) Winfrey. Steve was a very generous and loving man whose greatest joy was being with his family and helping others. He will be truly missed. Private family services.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
