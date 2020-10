Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Allen

May 26, 1961 - October 3, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Steve was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Allen and Melba (Fowler) Schutkesting, and sisters Teresa Raley and Geraldine Patrick.

Survived by his children, Joe, Madilyn, Dallas and Steven; siblings, Jeff (Melody) Fowler, JoAnn (Rex) Dodson, Mark (Deb) Allen, Jackie (Kevin) Kirby, Eddie (Candy) Allen; 4 grandsons and 2 granddaughters; and many nephews and nieces.

A private family memorial will be at a later date. Arrangements are being made at Core Cremation in Wichita, Kansas





