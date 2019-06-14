Hensley, Steven Arvel Age 67, passed away on June 4, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Memories of his marriage to Sandi Baird, renovating Dr. Redbirds, participating in Chili Cook-offs, bartending at the Empire House and the Crown Uptown, season tickets to the Shocker games, and buying a house to renovate on Park Place were all important parts of his life. More recently, he worked at Rockwell Collins. He is survived by siblings, Michael Hensley (Christy) and Melissa Petzschler; nephews, David Hensley and Patrick Petzschler; niece, Nora Petzschler; and Greats include Harmony, Kit and Sage. At Steve's request, there will be no service. At a later date, friends and family will gather to celebrate his life.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 14, 2019