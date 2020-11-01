Steven Brewer

June 18, 1950 - October 23, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Steven Eric Brewer was born June 18, 1950 in Hays, KS. He was a dedicated family man and a fan of the KC Chiefs, KU basketball and classic cars, particularly Ford Mustangs. Retired in 2012 from Professional Engineering Consultants after 34 years.

Steven passed away in his home in Wichita, KS on October 23, 2020. Preceded by parents Marvin and Wilma Brewer and sister Janet Brewer. Survived by Deborah Brewer, daughters Stacy Brewer, Janelle Patterson, and Justine Duque, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cargill Learning Center at 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS on November 8, 2020 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mustang Owner's Museum 4005 Dearborn Place NW, Concord, NC 28027.





