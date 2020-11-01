1/1
Steven Brewer
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Brewer
June 18, 1950 - October 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Steven Eric Brewer was born June 18, 1950 in Hays, KS. He was a dedicated family man and a fan of the KC Chiefs, KU basketball and classic cars, particularly Ford Mustangs. Retired in 2012 from Professional Engineering Consultants after 34 years.
Steven passed away in his home in Wichita, KS on October 23, 2020. Preceded by parents Marvin and Wilma Brewer and sister Janet Brewer. Survived by Deborah Brewer, daughters Stacy Brewer, Janelle Patterson, and Justine Duque, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cargill Learning Center at 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS on November 8, 2020 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mustang Owner's Museum 4005 Dearborn Place NW, Concord, NC 28027.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Cargill Learning Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved