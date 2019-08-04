Denning, Steven C. passed on the 27, July 2019. Steven was born on the 5, March 1951 in Wichita, Ks. He attended Wichita High School North, graduating in 1969. A retiree of Boeing and Spirit Aircraft, he worked as a Quality Assurance Inspector. Steven, is survived by his two children: Scott Denning of Wichita and Kristine Strumillo of Kansas City, Ks. He is also survived by his Grandchildren: Kayzia, Sean, Mason, MaKennor, Josh, Shannon and Great-Granddaughter: Rosabella Lyn Glaze. Survivors also include Brothers: Kevin (Diane) Denning, Richard (Shelly) Denning, of Wichita. Michael (Rachel) Denning and Dan Denning of Kansas City, Ks. Plus a multitude of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Brother: Alan. Celebration of Life will be held on, August 10, 2019 at 5 p.m. at 332 N. Keith. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Boy Scouts of America, 3427 N. Oliver Wichita, Ks, 67220. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019