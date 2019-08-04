Steven C. Denning

Denning, Steven C. passed on the 27, July 2019. Steven was born on the 5, March 1951 in Wichita, Ks. He attended Wichita High School North, graduating in 1969. A retiree of Boeing and Spirit Aircraft, he worked as a Quality Assurance Inspector. Steven, is survived by his two children: Scott Denning of Wichita and Kristine Strumillo of Kansas City, Ks. He is also survived by his Grandchildren: Kayzia, Sean, Mason, MaKennor, Josh, Shannon and Great-Granddaughter: Rosabella Lyn Glaze. Survivors also include Brothers: Kevin (Diane) Denning, Richard (Shelly) Denning, of Wichita. Michael (Rachel) Denning and Dan Denning of Kansas City, Ks. Plus a multitude of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Brother: Alan. Celebration of Life will be held on, August 10, 2019 at 5 p.m. at 332 N. Keith. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Boy Scouts of America, 3427 N. Oliver Wichita, Ks, 67220. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
