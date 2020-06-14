Blasi, Steven Danial 65, former manager of Blasi Tire and Campground and longtime avid member of the Wichita Archery Club, died Friday, June 12, 2020. Rosary will be at 7 pm, Thursday, June 18, and the Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Friday, June 19, both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Schulte. Preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Theresa Blasi; brother, Kenneth; sister, Pamela Blasi-Martin; niece, Megan Tucker-Blasi, and great-nephew, Elijah Joy. Survived by his brothers, Thomas (Carrie) Blasi; twin Stanley (Shelly) Blasi and Michael Blasi; sister, Linda (James) Walburn, Mary Ann (David) Westbrook and Rebecca (Bob Mowery) Blasi; 21 nieces and nephews, and 25 great-nieces and nephews. Memorials have been established with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Road, Bldg. 200, S-213, Wichita, KS 67226 and St. Peter the Apostle Building Fund, 11000 SW Blvd., Wichita, KS 67215. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichta.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.