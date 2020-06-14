Steven Danial Blasi
Blasi, Steven Danial 65, former manager of Blasi Tire and Campground and longtime avid member of the Wichita Archery Club, died Friday, June 12, 2020. Rosary will be at 7 pm, Thursday, June 18, and the Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Friday, June 19, both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Schulte. Preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Theresa Blasi; brother, Kenneth; sister, Pamela Blasi-Martin; niece, Megan Tucker-Blasi, and great-nephew, Elijah Joy. Survived by his brothers, Thomas (Carrie) Blasi; twin Stanley (Shelly) Blasi and Michael Blasi; sister, Linda (James) Walburn, Mary Ann (David) Westbrook and Rebecca (Bob Mowery) Blasi; 21 nieces and nephews, and 25 great-nieces and nephews. Memorials have been established with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Road, Bldg. 200, S-213, Wichita, KS 67226 and St. Peter the Apostle Building Fund, 11000 SW Blvd., Wichita, KS 67215. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichta.com

