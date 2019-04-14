Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Douglas Carr. View Sign

FORT COLLINS, CO-Carr, Steven Douglas (March 25, 1964 - March 22, 2019) Steven Douglas Carr, age 54, of Fort Collins, CO, passed away March 22, 2019 at Pathways Hospice in Loveland, CO, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 25, 1964, in Whittier, CA, to Thomas M. and E. Jean (Mai) Carr. Steve spent his childhood in Wichita, Ks, graduating from Northwest High School in 1982. He worked at various jobs in Wichita and attended classes at Wichita State University. In 1994, he married Michelle Ferris and moved to Fort Collins, CO. They later divorced, A son, Layton was born to this union in 2002. In Fort Collins, Steve worked for the Fastenal Company, and Platte River Power Authority. Most recently Steve was working on a degree in Biochemistry from Colorado State University. He worked in the CSU Organic Chemistry Lab while pursuing his degree. Steve also worked at Grouse Malting and Roasting in Wellington, CO. Steve loved Colorado and spent countless hours enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid hiker and camper. He enjoyed rock climbing, mountain biking, sky diving, skiing and snowboarding. Steve devoted many hours of volunteer time to public service in Colorado as a fire fighter, EMT and as part of the local mountain search and rescue team. Steve is survived by his son, Layton M. Carr, Bellevue, C;: parents Thomas M. and E. Jean (Mai) Carr, Wichita, Ks; brother, Timothy M. Carr, Jacksonville, FL; sister, Catherine L. Carr-Houser (Jeff), Wichita, Ks; nieces, Sydney Maben, Wichita, Ks. and Chloe Carr, Blacksburg, VA; nephew, Jacob Carr, California, MD; aunts, Ruth Ervin, Springfield, MO and Roberta Carr, Tulsa, OK. He is also survived by many cousins and other relatives and friends. A celebration of life was held at the Grouse Malt House in Wellington CO on Saturday April 6 th , 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers will be welcomed to establish a higher education fund for Steve's son, Layton, in care of Vessey Funeral Service. A scattering of ashes and an interment will be held at a date in the future.

