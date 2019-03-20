Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Douglas "Pops" Taylor. View Sign

Taylor, Steven "Pops" Douglas age 64, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Steve is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie (Shawn) Mead and Elizabeth Taylor; and only son, Zacharia (Nykki) Taylor; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Katiln, Madison, Saige, Collin, Lyvi, Payton and Macie Mae. He was preceded in death by Gloria Taylor. Steve was a loving father and grandfather. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it, even if that meant he had to do without. If love alone could have saved him, he would have lived forever, but he will now live forever in our hearts. A service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, 911 Biermann, Garden Plain, KS. Following the service at 2:00 pm there will be a Celebration of Life reception at 343 N. Wabash in Wichita, KS.

Taylor, Steven "Pops" Douglas age 64, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Steve is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie (Shawn) Mead and Elizabeth Taylor; and only son, Zacharia (Nykki) Taylor; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Katiln, Madison, Saige, Collin, Lyvi, Payton and Macie Mae. He was preceded in death by Gloria Taylor. Steve was a loving father and grandfather. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it, even if that meant he had to do without. If love alone could have saved him, he would have lived forever, but he will now live forever in our hearts. A service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, 911 Biermann, Garden Plain, KS. Following the service at 2:00 pm there will be a Celebration of Life reception at 343 N. Wabash in Wichita, KS. Funeral Home Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain

911 Biermann

Garden Plain , KS 67050

(316) 535-2211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close