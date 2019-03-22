Taylor, Steven "Pops" Douglas age 64, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Steve is survived by his two daughters, Stefanie (Shawn) Mead and Elizabeth Taylor; and only son, Zacharia (Nykki) Taylor; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Katlin, Madison, Saige, Collin, Lyvi, Payton and Macie Mae. He was preceded in death by Gloria Taylor. Steve was a loving father and grandfather. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it, even if that meant he had to do without. If love alone could have saved him, he would have lived forever, but he will now live forever in our hearts. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 2pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Lake Afton (Shelter #1).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2019