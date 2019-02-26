Saindon, Steven E. 71, retired Boeing manager of 22 years, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born September 18, 1947 to John and Ida (Newell) Saindon in Damar, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; two sisters; and one granddaughter. Steven is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anita; children Lonnie Saindon, Diane Riggins, Wendy (Matt) McCauley; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Roland Saindon, Richard Saindon, Michael Saindon, and Zelda Lilley. Visitation: Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby, KS 67037, with family present. Final resting place: El Paso Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Glenn Park Christian Church, 2757 S. Glenn Ave, Wichita, KS 67217.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019