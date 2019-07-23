Lange, Steven H. 65, Star Lumber Salesman, died Monday, July 22, 2019. Rosary 7 pm, Wednesday, July 24; Funeral Mass 2 pm, Thursday, July 25, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his father, Harold Lange. Survived by his mother, Lodima Lange of Tuscon, AZ; wife, Janet Sue Lange; sons, Brett (Silvia) Lange, Brian Lange; daughter, Lisa (Jeffery) Hampton; brother, Mike Lange, all of Wichita, KS; half-brothers, Tim Garner of Tuscon, AZ, Dave (Susie) Garner, Kenny Lange, both of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Jacob Hampton, Lucas Hampton, Mackenzie, Sindia Lange, Sofia Lange. Memorial established with Cancer Center of Kansas, 818 N. Emporia, Ste. 403, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 23, 2019