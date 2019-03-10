Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven J. Oaks. View Sign

MERCER ISLAND, WA-Oaks, Steven J. December 12, 1963-February 27, 2019 Steven Jon Oaks, beloved father, husband and friend, passed away peacefully on Feb 27, 2019, at his home on Mercer Island, WA, after a year-long battle with Ewing Sarcoma. He was surrounded by those he loved most in this world, his children, Abigail Grace Oaks, Madeleine McGuire Oaks and William Riley Oaks, and his spouse of 30 years, Christine D. Oaks. He was preceded in death by his devoted parents, William F. Oaks and Alice M. Oaks. He is survived by dear sister, Elizabeth A. Oaks Siedhoff (Thomas Siedhoff); brother-in-law, Michael T. Kapps; nieces, Katherine Rudersdorf (Andrew) and Sarah Albrecht (Michael), Emma Fritz-Kapps; nephew Michael Fritz-Kapps; and adored grand-niece, Madison Rudersdorf; and grand-nephew, Benjamin Albrecht. Steve was a Midwesterner, born and raised in Wichita, KS. He studied at Creighton University earning a BS, 1986 & JD, 1989. He also earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern Univ. in 1999. His career in Tax and Private Wealth Mgmt included affiliations with Arthur Andersen-Mpls, Price-Waterhouse-Chicago, US Bank, Quellos, Blackrock & UBS. His connection and commitment to clients was very personal to Steve and he leaves many good friends among his client group. He was an enthusiastic golfer at both Sahalee C.C. where he served as Board VP Finance & Club President, and at Overlake C.C. A 14 year resident of Seattle, preceded by 7 years in Glenview (Chicago) IL, he leaves scores of friends near and far who will remember his energy, sense of humor, love of travel and unique ability to transform any routine social gathering into a memorable event. His greatest love and devotion was always his children and family and his loss is deeply felt by those to whose care and security he was always so thoroughly committed. The family wishes to thank Dr. Elizabeth Loggers, the staff of SCCA, particularly Sydne Gomez and Erin Shade, for their devoted medical care over the past year along with the many oncology nurses at UWMC who were truly angels of mercy in delivering care to him and the family during his many admissions. Memorial Services on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 2-5pm. Overlake Country Club, 8000 NE 16th St., Medina, WA.

MERCER ISLAND, WA-Oaks, Steven J. December 12, 1963-February 27, 2019 Steven Jon Oaks, beloved father, husband and friend, passed away peacefully on Feb 27, 2019, at his home on Mercer Island, WA, after a year-long battle with Ewing Sarcoma. He was surrounded by those he loved most in this world, his children, Abigail Grace Oaks, Madeleine McGuire Oaks and William Riley Oaks, and his spouse of 30 years, Christine D. Oaks. He was preceded in death by his devoted parents, William F. Oaks and Alice M. Oaks. He is survived by dear sister, Elizabeth A. Oaks Siedhoff (Thomas Siedhoff); brother-in-law, Michael T. Kapps; nieces, Katherine Rudersdorf (Andrew) and Sarah Albrecht (Michael), Emma Fritz-Kapps; nephew Michael Fritz-Kapps; and adored grand-niece, Madison Rudersdorf; and grand-nephew, Benjamin Albrecht. Steve was a Midwesterner, born and raised in Wichita, KS. He studied at Creighton University earning a BS, 1986 & JD, 1989. He also earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern Univ. in 1999. His career in Tax and Private Wealth Mgmt included affiliations with Arthur Andersen-Mpls, Price-Waterhouse-Chicago, US Bank, Quellos, Blackrock & UBS. His connection and commitment to clients was very personal to Steve and he leaves many good friends among his client group. He was an enthusiastic golfer at both Sahalee C.C. where he served as Board VP Finance & Club President, and at Overlake C.C. A 14 year resident of Seattle, preceded by 7 years in Glenview (Chicago) IL, he leaves scores of friends near and far who will remember his energy, sense of humor, love of travel and unique ability to transform any routine social gathering into a memorable event. His greatest love and devotion was always his children and family and his loss is deeply felt by those to whose care and security he was always so thoroughly committed. The family wishes to thank Dr. Elizabeth Loggers, the staff of SCCA, particularly Sydne Gomez and Erin Shade, for their devoted medical care over the past year along with the many oncology nurses at UWMC who were truly angels of mercy in delivering care to him and the family during his many admissions. Memorial Services on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 2-5pm. Overlake Country Club, 8000 NE 16th St., Medina, WA. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close