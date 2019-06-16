Talbott, Steven Leslie 62, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Steven was preceded in death by his step-father, James Waylon Fales. Survivors include his wife, Robin Talbott; children, Steven Nicklaus Talbott (Amber) and Ashley Goldie Renee (Talbott) Sanchez (Todd); parents, Norman Talbott (Cheryl), and Marva Fales; siblings, Brad Talbott, Dawn Romero, Scott Talbott, and Jim Fales, Jr.; grandchildren, Bailey Talbott, Steven, III Barron Talbott, Teagon Aaron Sanchez, Bishop Talbott, Reagan Sanchez, Talon Sanchez, and Emersyn Sanchez. Memorial Service, 10 am, Saturday, June 22, at Haysville Christian Church, 1306 W. Grand, Haysville, KS. Memorials to: Haysville Christian Church Camp Fund. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019