Sanders, Steven Lewis "Bud" Age 73, passed away on November 10, 2019, born October 31, 1946 to Lewis and Silva Sanders. Retired from Boeing/Spirit as a Power Distribution Specialist and Residential Electrician. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bud is survived by wife of 52 and a half years, Gloria Sanders; sons, Steven (Debra) Sanders and Preston (April) Sanders; sister, Cathy (Delbert) Resser; grandchildren, Devin, Marissa, Madison, and Jared. Funeral service will be held 1pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Pleasantview Baptist Church in Derby, with burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019
