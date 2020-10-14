1/
October 5, 2020
Andover, Kansas - Steven Todd Peake II, 36, went home to be with his Savior on Monday, October 5, 2020. He is survived by his children, Kit and Tobias Peake; parents, Steve and Rhonda (Peake) Killingsworth; brothers, Bryan and Tyler Peake; many other dearly beloved family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm., Friday, October 16, Life Church, 3210 N. Maize Rd. A GoFundMe account has been established to assist with final expenses at gf.me/u/y4dukw. Deliver all flowers to the church.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Life Church
