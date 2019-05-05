MEDICINE LODGE-Hixson, Steven R. age 34, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Visitation, 10-11am, Wednesday, with Funeral Service to follow at 11am, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel, Clearwater. Preceded by father, Louis R. Hixson; nephew, Gary Herd, Jr; niece, Trista Herd. Survivors: mother, Carolyn Hixson and husband, Wayne McPeak, of Wichita; sister, Cheryl (Kent) Remmers of Sun City, KS; niece, Chelsea (Josh) Small; great-nephews and nieces. Memorial to be announced later. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019