Scheier, Father Steven a retired priest of the Diocese of Wichita, died Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was 72. Services will be held and livestreamed from St Mary's Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday April 21st, Rosary at 8:30 am and Mass at 9 am. Father Scheier was born on May 3, 1947, in Wichita. He studied for the priesthood at Conception Seminary in Conception, Missouri, and at St. Thomas Seminary in Denver. He was ordained by Bishop David M. Maloney in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on May 26, 1973. Father was initially assigned as an associate at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Wichita. He was moved to All Saints as an associate in 1977 while serving as a chaplain at the nearby Catholic Center for the Aging. Father Scheier served at Our Lady of Lourdes in Pittsburg, St. Francis of Assisi in Wichita, St. Patrick Parish in Kingman, Sacred Heart Parish in Fredonia, St. Ignatius in Neodesha, and at St. Rose in Columbus and Immaculate Conception in West Mineral during the 1980s. He was named pastor of Mary, Queen of Angels Parish in Fort Scott in 1993. In 1996 he was released to assist the Community of the Intercessors of the Lam in Omaha, Nebraska. He returned to the diocese in 1998 when he was named temporary pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Wichita. Father Scheier was named pastor of St. Rose of Lima in Council Grove and St. Anthony in Strong City in 1998. Two years later he was named pastor of Holy Name in Bushton and Holy Trinity in Little River. His last appointment was in 2008 when he was named pastor of St. Martin of Tours in Caldwell. Father Scheier retired in 2013. He is survived by his brother, Michael L. Scheier of VA. Memorial has been established with the Priests Retirement and Education Fund, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, Kansas 67202. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020

