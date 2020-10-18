Steven W. Bannon

October 9, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Age 70. Steve will be remembered for being friendly and for the joy he received from helping others. He was retired from transporting clients for nearly 20 years from both Wichita's Paratransit Services and Ketch, where he was recognized for his helpful attitude. Steve is survived by his wife, Pamela, his sons, Ricky of Deland, Florida, and Andrew of Wichita, grandson, Wylie Bannon, step-son, Brad Buckner, and his five siblings, Mike Bannon, Paula Bush, Connie Atherton, Jeff Bannon and Becky Sage. No services are scheduled.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store