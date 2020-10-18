1/
Steven W. Bannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven W. Bannon
October 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 70. Steve will be remembered for being friendly and for the joy he received from helping others. He was retired from transporting clients for nearly 20 years from both Wichita's Paratransit Services and Ketch, where he was recognized for his helpful attitude. Steve is survived by his wife, Pamela, his sons, Ricky of Deland, Florida, and Andrew of Wichita, grandson, Wylie Bannon, step-son, Brad Buckner, and his five siblings, Mike Bannon, Paula Bush, Connie Atherton, Jeff Bannon and Becky Sage. No services are scheduled.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved