Steven Wade Thole

Thole, Steven Wade age 70, owner South End Sewing Center and Vacuum, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Services, 10am, Friday, April 26th, at Evangel Presbyterian Church. Preceded by wife, Deborah (Aldridge) Thole; parents, Timothy and Thelma (Galloway) Thole; brother, Mark Thole; sister, Sharon Ruffolo. Survivors: daughter, Stephanie (Dan) Gillespie of Andover; brothers, Terry (Karen) Thole, Rodney (Nancy) Thole, all of Grand Rapids, MI, Paul (Nancy) Thole of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Nathan, Hannah, and Jack Gillespie. Memorial: Evangel Presbyterian Church, 1545 S. 135th St. W, Wichita, KS 67235. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019
