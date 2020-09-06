Steven Wayne Nomer
August 27, 2020
Wichita, KS - Steven Wayne Nomer, 70, retired Boeing Systems Programmer, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Memorial Service 2:00pm, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Lois Nomer.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Jan; son, Roger Nomer; sister, Linda Nordstedt; nephew, David Nordstedt and niece, Laura Hite.
Memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church School, Scholarship Fund.
