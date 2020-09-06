1/
Steven Wayne Nomer
Steven Wayne Nomer
August 27, 2020
Wichita, KS - Steven Wayne Nomer, 70, retired Boeing Systems Programmer, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Memorial Service 2:00pm, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Lois Nomer.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Jan; son, Roger Nomer; sister, Linda Nordstedt; nephew, David Nordstedt and niece, Laura Hite.
Memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church School, Scholarship Fund.
Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
