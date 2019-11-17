Stewart Doyle Heersche

Guest Book
  • "Debbie we are so sorry to hear of your loss. Stewart was..."
    - Betty Gettings (Nu-way)
  • "Debbie, we recently heard of Stewart's passing and please..."
    - AFC
  • "Stewart sold me a car when I was in college in 1994 - 1998...."
    - Marilynn Harreld Maddox, Class 1974
  • "With deepest sympathy, MHS Class of 76"
  • "Debbie and family. My thoughts and prayers are with you..."
    - Jackie Creekmore
Service Information
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS
67110
(316)-777-1632
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulvane Christian Church
502 Highland Park Drive
Mulvane, KS
MULVANE-Heersche, Stewart Doyle age 67, retired owner and operator of Heersche Auto Sales, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service 10 am Tuesday, November 19, Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park Drive, Mulvane. Stewart is preceded in death by his parents, George and Winifred Heersche; father-in-law, Joseph Hubeli; and his "brother", Mike Koob. Survivors include his wife, Debbie; sons, Jason (Jordan), Matthew (Camille) and Joseph; brothers, Dr. George, Jr (Kathy), Dr. Richard, (Chris), Daniel (DeAnne), Fred (Karen), and James (Nova); grandchildren, Charlie, Rebecca and Logan; and his mother-in-law, Carolee Hubeli. A memorial has been established with the , 8400 W. 110th Street, Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66210. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2019
