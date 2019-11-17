MULVANE-Heersche, Stewart Doyle age 67, retired owner and operator of Heersche Auto Sales, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service 10 am Tuesday, November 19, Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park Drive, Mulvane. Stewart is preceded in death by his parents, George and Winifred Heersche; father-in-law, Joseph Hubeli; and his "brother", Mike Koob. Survivors include his wife, Debbie; sons, Jason (Jordan), Matthew (Camille) and Joseph; brothers, Dr. George, Jr (Kathy), Dr. Richard, (Chris), Daniel (DeAnne), Fred (Karen), and James (Nova); grandchildren, Charlie, Rebecca and Logan; and his mother-in-law, Carolee Hubeli. A memorial has been established with the , 8400 W. 110th Street, Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66210. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2019