Richardson, Stewart F., M.D. passed away on February 5, 2020 in Derby, Kansas, age 92, born on January 1, 1928 in Hastings, Nebraska to Maurice Frank Richardson and Lucille Lillis Stewart. He graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Medicine, Lincoln, Nebraska in 1954, and thereafter established a general and surgical practice in Wichita, Kansas. Later he graduated from the Menninger School of Psychiatry, Topeka, Kansas in 1970. He then returned to Wichita and established a psychiatry practice until his retirement. He was WWII Veteran. In 1967, he married his wife, Georgann, of the home, Wichita, who survives him. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Karen Sexton of Westwood Hills, Kansas. Funeral arrangements private. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020