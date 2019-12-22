GAINESVILLE, GA-Purkey, Stewart "Papa Kent" 52, of Gainesville, GA., long-time Northeast Georgia-area Frito-Lay delivery driver, born September 18, 1967 on Vandenberg AFB near Lompoc, California, lost his long battle with cancer on December 20, 2019. Kent enjoyed landscaping his yard, being "Papa" and yearly vacations to the beach & his hometown in Kansas. Preceded in death by father, Jimmie M. Purkey & stepsister, Charlotte Wright. Kent is survived by his wife, Patricia Purkey; children, Kelby, Autumn & Scarlett Purkey; stepchildren, Stacey Tatum Loggins & Daniel Tatum; mother, Nena Purkey; brothers, Jimmie C. (Ida) & Brad Purkey; sister, Julie Leonard; stepmother, Margaret "Peg" Purkey; stepbrother, James Wright; stepsister, Susan (Wright) Sanchez; grandchildren, Allie & Rileigh Loggins, Carter & Chloe Tatum and Gage Allison; and many more beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral: 2 p.m., Mon., Dec. 23, Chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home, Gainesville. Rev. Phillip Wehunt and Pastor Paul Milligan II will officiate. Interment will follow at The Edge, formally Rock Hill Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sun., Dec. 22 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019