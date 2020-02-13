Wichita- Lawrence, Stu 62 passed Feb. 8 , 2020. Stu was born on Mother Day, 1957. Preceded in death by his father, Dave. He is survived by his mother Georgeana; his sister Robbin (Les); his mother of his children Karen ; his three ornery children; Nic (Erin), John (Erin), Jamie (Bryan); his four beautiful grandchildren Cooper, Mila, Ella, and Enzo. Family and friends please join us for his celebration on Feb. 16, 2020 from 2-4pm at the North Riverside Park Villa 1029 Bitting St Wichita, KS 67203. Casual dress, boots and flip flops welcome. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita 2400 N. Opportunity Dr. Wichita, KS 67219
