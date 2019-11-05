Kropf, Sue A. 78, passed away November 1st. She was born June 26, 1941 in Wichita, KS. Sue is survived by husband Lloyd, children Stacey (Mike) Uhlman, Laura Hattendorf, Minford (Vicki) Lovett, Kurt Kropf and Kim Mulkey, as well as 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Nancie Marotta. Sue attended Northside Church of Christ, Wichita. She was a legal secretary and artist. She enjoyed reading, shopping and spending time with family. Services will be held Wednesday, November 6th, 10 am at Northside Church Of Christ, Wichita. Memorial donations in memory of Sue can be made to Know Your Bible, c/o Northside Church of Christ, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019