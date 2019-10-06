Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Ann Willcut. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

INVERNESS, FL-Willcut, Sue Ann 87, homemaker, kindergarten teacher, and great cook passed away peacefully Sept. 24, 2019 in her sleep in Inverness, FL. She was born January 11, 1931 in Emporia, Ks to Clinton and Gladys Henning. An only child, Sue went on the graduate from Kansas State Teacher College in Emporia, then went on to teach for seven years in Great Bend, Ks where she met and married Lowell E. "Jr." Willcut. They had two sons, Kemper (Lou Ann) of Innerness, FL. and Kirt (Lisa) of Wichita, Ks. Kemper has twins, Kemper II and Kody. Kemper II and wife Jessica of Decatur, Ill. have three children, Griffin, Gwynne and Gayle. Kody of Newborn, SC has two kids, Ethan Morgan and two step-grandkids, Samantha and Nicklaus. Sue's grandkids and great-grandkids were one of the greatest joys of her life. Sue was involved in every aspect of her boys and their friends' lives. At home she made the Willcut house the go to place for all the kids in the neighborhood, with safety, respect, trust and good food. Sue will be deeply missed, but her legacy and smile will live forever in all the lives she touched. Well wishes and sentiments may be forwarded to: Kemper Willcut, 1242 S. Cove Camp Point, Inverness, FL. 34450 or Kirt Willcut, 2070 S. Capri Ct., Wichita, KS 67207. Celebration of life will be held at Walt's East Restaurant, 7732 E. Central on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Donations in Sue's memory may be made to .

