Ake, Sue Anne 84, died Saturday, August 8, 2020. No services. Sue graduated from Hennessey High School in 1953 as valedictorian and from OSU in 1956 with honors. She married her husband, J.L. Ake, in 1957 and they moved to Wichita. Sue started working at Cessna and later went into education. She loved bowling, and persuaded her husband to bowl, and liked to travel and meet new people. Everybody loved her and she loved everybody. She was an avid reader, seamstress and enjoyed crocheting. Her son and grandson were her pride and joy. Preceded by her parents, Arley and Susie May. Survivors: husband; son, Arlan (Brenda) Ake; sisters, Arlene and Carolyn; grandchild, Aaron (fiancé, Hollie Neighbors) Ake. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Susan G. Komen, 902 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey West.



