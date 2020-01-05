Sue B. Kunkle

Kunkle, Sue B. 82, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on January 1, 2020. She was preceded by husband, David; son, Nathan; parents, L.C. and Fannie Mae Kemp; brothers, Kenny, Bill, and Jim Kemp; and sister, Marion Mallory. Sue is survived by daughter, Karen (Ron Wegerle) Lehl; sister, Jerlyne Starks; grandchildren, Stefanie Denning, Lindsay (Tony) Garcia and Braden Lehl; great-grandchildren, Alex Lehl, Lauren Ibarra, Breason Denning, Hudson Garcia, Atley Garcia and Emmett Garcia. Funeral service is 10:00 am Tuesday January 7, 2020 with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020
