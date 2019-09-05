Billman, Sue Ellen 92, Music Teacher and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Billman; brothers, James Son and Dean Son; sister, Neysa Lively; and son-in-law, Tim Bogner. Survivors include her children, Mark Billman (Jane), Julie Bogner, and Kerry Ensz (Kevin); grandchildren, Bret Billman (Sarah), Andrew Bogner (Laurel), Jamie McCormick (Shaun), and Haley Ensz; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Olivia, Dirk and Emaline, and Suzanna and Milo. Visitation with Family will be held from 6-8 pm, Thursday, September 5, and Funeral Service, 10:30 am, Friday, September 6, both at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. A memorial has been established with Metropolitan Baptist Church Music Ministry. Share online condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019