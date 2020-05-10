LAKEVIEW-Davidson, Sue F. age 71, retired Registered Nurse, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Sue was born September 24, 1948 in Marysville, KS, the daughter of LeRoy Francis and Grace Edna (McRae) Kratochvil. Sue grew up in Wichita and graduated from Wichita Southeast High School. She worked for over 30 years as a Registered Nurse, with the majority of that time at St. Joseph Hospital. Sue was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: son, Scott and wife, Robin Davidson, of Raytown, MO; sisters, Patricia Eby, Mariposa, CA, Barbara Fowler, Grants Pass, OR; grandchildren, Arrena Flores, Kimberly Flores, Billy Flores. Visitation 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita. Private family service Wednesday, May 13, with interment following at Lakeview Cemetery. Condolences and memorial in lieu of flowers, www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.