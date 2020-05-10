Sue F. Davidson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAKEVIEW-Davidson, Sue F. age 71, retired Registered Nurse, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Sue was born September 24, 1948 in Marysville, KS, the daughter of LeRoy Francis and Grace Edna (McRae) Kratochvil. Sue grew up in Wichita and graduated from Wichita Southeast High School. She worked for over 30 years as a Registered Nurse, with the majority of that time at St. Joseph Hospital. Sue was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: son, Scott and wife, Robin Davidson, of Raytown, MO; sisters, Patricia Eby, Mariposa, CA, Barbara Fowler, Grants Pass, OR; grandchildren, Arrena Flores, Kimberly Flores, Billy Flores. Visitation 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita. Private family service Wednesday, May 13, with interment following at Lakeview Cemetery. Condolences and memorial in lieu of flowers, www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
1:00 - 4:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Interment
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home
301 South Olive
Sandpoint, ID 83864
(208) 263-3180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved