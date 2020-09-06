1/1
Sue Kailer
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Kailer
February 4, 1947 - September 1, 2020
Wichita, KS - Sue C. (Ross) Kailer Age 73, passed on September 1, 2020. A loving wife and mother, her survivors are Robert S. (Scott) Kailer, husband, Shannon Kay Triana (Victor), daughter, Ashley Triana, granddaughter, Victor Triana Jr, grandson, Ariana Lugo, great-granddaughter and Ann Roper (Ken), sister, Mary Mitchell (Curtis), niece, Steven Ocker (Maria), nephew along with several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Edna Ross, her sister Sharon Gale Ross and her daughter Shelley Lynn Kailer. Graveside service Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1030AM at Kechi Township Cemetery. Instead of flowers, memorials to Spastic Paraparesis Foundation in Sue's name. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Kechi Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 5, 2020
We will certainly miss Sue and her friendship. Knitting and crocheting friends will certainly miss her lovely smile.
virginia and carl pilcher
Friend
September 5, 2020
I will miss her. I’m glad she was a part of my life for so many years.
Bev Stamper
Friend
September 5, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved