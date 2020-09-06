Sue Kailer
February 4, 1947 - September 1, 2020
Wichita, KS - Sue C. (Ross) Kailer Age 73, passed on September 1, 2020. A loving wife and mother, her survivors are Robert S. (Scott) Kailer, husband, Shannon Kay Triana (Victor), daughter, Ashley Triana, granddaughter, Victor Triana Jr, grandson, Ariana Lugo, great-granddaughter and Ann Roper (Ken), sister, Mary Mitchell (Curtis), niece, Steven Ocker (Maria), nephew along with several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Edna Ross, her sister Sharon Gale Ross and her daughter Shelley Lynn Kailer. Graveside service Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1030AM at Kechi Township Cemetery. Instead of flowers, memorials to Spastic Paraparesis Foundation in Sue's name. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
.