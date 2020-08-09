TOPEKA, KS-Lockett, Sue W. 82, Topeka, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 24, 2020 at a local care center. Sue was born June 18, 1938 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of William and Doris (Gilmore) Warburton. She graduated High School in Fargo, North Dakota and earned a bachelor's degree from Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas. Sue was the first Executive Director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Shawnee County (CASA) from its inception in 1986. When she retired in 2002, CASA had helped over 2500 Kansas children. Sue was a member and volunteer at First Presbyterian Church, served on the Kansas Children's Service League Advisory Board, was instrumental in developing and launching the Shawnee County Multidisciplinary Child Protection Team (MCPT), served as first president of the Kansas CASA Association in 1991, and other community focused organizations. Sue married Tyler C. Lockett on November 3, 1961 in Fairway, KS. They made their home in Wichita where she taught elementary school for a few years. She raised two sons while working closely with her father at Rainbows United. She was co-director of an infant care center, volunteered for Mom's Day Out, and other organizations. The family moved to Topeka in 1983 following her husband's appointment to the Kansas Supreme Court. Tyler, her husband of 58 years, survives. Other survivors include son, Patrick Lockett, Overland Park; grandson, Cody Lockett, Valley Center, his significant other Kallee Fessler, and their daughter, Sue's great-granddaughter, Ryann Lockett; and sister, Jane Kluge, Topeka. Sue was predeceased by her parents, William and Doris, and son, Charles Lockett. Cremation has taken place and Memorial services are pending. A private Inurnment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery. Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to CASA of Shawnee County, 501 SE Jefferson, Suite 2002 Topeka, KS 66607 To share a memory or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com