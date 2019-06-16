Bright, Susan "Susie" Age 75, retired Healthcare Administrator passed away June 11, 2019. She was born on Aug. 17, 1943 to William and Phyllis Corrigan in Wichita, KS. She graduated from Mt. Carmel Girls School and married the love of her life, Butch, June 27, 1964. She graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor's of Liberal Arts. She loved to read, garden and spend time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Lenahan of Sedgwick; son, Chris Bright of Wichita; grandchildren, Nick, Cole and Christian Bright; Sarah and Allison Giessel. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cochran Mortuary Chapel of the Roses 1411 N. Broadway (Parking off Market Street). A Memorial has been established with the WSU Foundation - Liberal Arts, 1845 N. Fairmount, Wichita, KS 67260 and/or Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E 37th St N, Wichita, 67226. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to:www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019