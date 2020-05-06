Burris-Moore, Susan 61, retired Spirit Parts Auditor, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, May 8, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Everett Drexil and Nina Mae Davis; brothers, John Drexil Davis, Michael Davis; sister, Patricia Davis. Survived by her husband, Maurice Moore; sons, Jeremy (Janine) Burris, Christopher Burris, all of Wichita, Skyler Brandon (Ashley Montgomery) Moore of Denver, CO, Donovan Lars (Sherenna) Moore of Wichita; grandchildren, Jordan Burris, Hailey Burris, Taylor Burris, Amir Moore. A memorial has been established with: Wichita Tigers Football. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.