Jaycox, Susan E. Susan, 64, passed away on August 17, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital, surrounded by family. Sue was born June 15, 1955 in Wichita to Howard and Nancy (Hellums) Stuewe. She attended school in Wichita until marrying William Elam. They had two daughters, Melissa Dawn and Magan Deann. In 1986, Sue married Austin Jaycox of McConnell AFB. Shortly after they transferred to Kelly AFB in San Antonio, TX where they lived until 2003. Sue returned to Wichita and worked at SRS until 2012. Survivors include her mother, Nancy Stuewe; two sisters, Sandra Longnecker and Lynn Wells; and her two daughters. Sue had 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. For more information [email protected]
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019