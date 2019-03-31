Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Elaine (Longpine) Burkholder. View Sign

BENTON-Burkholder, Susan Elaine (Longpine) passed away at the age of 68. Susan was born on July 22, 1950, in Coffeyville, Kansas. She is the first of four children to Earl Sr. and Betty Longpine. She is preceded in death by her father, Earl Longpine Sr, her mother, Betty Longpine; and brother Earl Longpine Jr. Loved ones that will miss Susan until they meet again are her loving husband of 52 years, Steve Burkholder; their 6 children and their spouses, daughter Brenda Evans, sons Stephen Burkholder, Kenneth Burkholder, Brian and Diana Burkholder, Timothy and Adrienne Burkholder, and Jeremy Burkholder; her brother James Longpine and her sister Carroll Elliston. Susan was a proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Susan was a manager at John Marshall Middle School for 28 years. She had a passion for doing crafts and her family know her as being a Christmas enthusiast. Susan had a long-standing relationship with God and her church. She will be missed by all. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Monday, April 1, at Baker Funeral Home Chapel, 100 S Cedar, Valley Center, Ks. Funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 6227 N. Longmont, Park City, Kansas 67219. Graveside following at Kechi Township Cemetery, Wichita. Condolences may be left for the family at



BENTON-Burkholder, Susan Elaine (Longpine) passed away at the age of 68. Susan was born on July 22, 1950, in Coffeyville, Kansas. She is the first of four children to Earl Sr. and Betty Longpine. She is preceded in death by her father, Earl Longpine Sr, her mother, Betty Longpine; and brother Earl Longpine Jr. Loved ones that will miss Susan until they meet again are her loving husband of 52 years, Steve Burkholder; their 6 children and their spouses, daughter Brenda Evans, sons Stephen Burkholder, Kenneth Burkholder, Brian and Diana Burkholder, Timothy and Adrienne Burkholder, and Jeremy Burkholder; her brother James Longpine and her sister Carroll Elliston. Susan was a proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Susan was a manager at John Marshall Middle School for 28 years. She had a passion for doing crafts and her family know her as being a Christmas enthusiast. Susan had a long-standing relationship with God and her church. She will be missed by all. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Monday, April 1, at Baker Funeral Home Chapel, 100 S Cedar, Valley Center, Ks. Funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 6227 N. Longmont, Park City, Kansas 67219. Graveside following at Kechi Township Cemetery, Wichita. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com Funeral Home Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center

100 S. CEDAR P.O. BOX 242

Valley Center , KS 67147

316-755-2731 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close