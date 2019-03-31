BENTON-Burkholder, Susan Elaine (Longpine) passed away at the age of 68. Susan was born on July 22, 1950, in Coffeyville, Kansas. She is the first of four children to Earl Sr. and Betty Longpine. She is preceded in death by her father, Earl Longpine Sr, her mother, Betty Longpine; and brother Earl Longpine Jr. Loved ones that will miss Susan until they meet again are her loving husband of 52 years, Steve Burkholder; their 6 children and their spouses, daughter Brenda Evans, sons Stephen Burkholder, Kenneth Burkholder, Brian and Diana Burkholder, Timothy and Adrienne Burkholder, and Jeremy Burkholder; her brother James Longpine and her sister Carroll Elliston. Susan was a proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Susan was a manager at John Marshall Middle School for 28 years. She had a passion for doing crafts and her family know her as being a Christmas enthusiast. Susan had a long-standing relationship with God and her church. She will be missed by all. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Monday, April 1, at Baker Funeral Home Chapel, 100 S Cedar, Valley Center, Ks. Funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 6227 N. Longmont, Park City, Kansas 67219. Graveside following at Kechi Township Cemetery, Wichita. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019