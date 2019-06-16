DERBY-Larsen, Susan Elaine 69, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born August 6, 1949 to Russell Anderson and Virginia Harlan Anderson in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and grew up in Fairfield, Illinois. Susan was a graduate of FCHS class of 1967, before attending Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She loved painting, traveling and shopping with her dear friend, Kaye Schroeder. Susan especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Virginia (Harlan) Anderson; and brother, John Anderson. Susan is survived by her Daughter, Katie Schreiner (Ben); grandchildren, Baron and Ila, all of Mulvane; sister, Nancy Anderson, of Arlington Heights, IL; nephews, Paul, Richard, and Robert Anderson; and her beloved cat, Leo. Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Memorial contributions may be made to Envision, 2301 S. Water St., Wichita, KS 67213. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019