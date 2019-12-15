Dewey, Susan Elizabeth (Hoppe) 87, passed on Dec. 7, 2019. She was a Homemaker who devoted her life to her loving family & enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling and their retirement years in their home at Beaver Lake on War Eagle Cove in Springdale, AR. Preceded by her parents, Walter & Pauline Hoppe of Lincoln, NE, loving husband, Zane Gene Dewey & her eldest son, Kim Dewey. Survived by her sons, David (Eva) Dewey of Valley Center and Mark Dewey of Laguna Niguel, CA; 4 loving grandchildren; and 6 great- grandchildren. She will be interred with her husband at the Fayetteville National Cemetery and private Family Ceremony. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019