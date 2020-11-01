Susan "Sue" Farag
October 29, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Our community sadly lost a pillar of education on Thursday, October 29, 2020, as Susan "Sue" Farag, a lifelong educator and administrator, died peacefully at her home, ending her nearly 5-year battle with cancer. Sue's contributions to the lives of students and teachers across the city spanned a 40+ year career. She taught in classrooms of Wichita and Sterling schools for over 35 years before moving into administration and leadership roles as an elementary principal, reading specialist, and executive director of curriculum and staff development. She loved seeing kids and educators thrive. Sue is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ray "Doc" Farag; their three adult children, son Mike and his wife Kim, daughter, Michelle, and son Matt and his wife Taynara; three grandchildren, Selah, Justus, and Myers, and her three sisters, Nancy Myers, Vicki Justman and her husband Jim, and Jennifer Burdick and her husband Lance. She was preceded in death by her parents, Meredith and Charlene Myers. A true gift giver, she was always ready and waiting for any occasion that needed a present. Sue was an encourager and loved to leave supportive notes. She was always prepared with a joke for whoever crossed her path. Sue was a lover of reading and books, including reading aloud to classrooms full of elementary students as well as her grandkids. Ray and Sue had been active in Pathway/Westlink Church for over 35 years. Her faith carried her through so many things, and she was an inspiration of what God can do with a dedicated life. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 6th at 10 a.m. at Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67212. A visitation service to receive friends will be held Thursday, Nov. 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Downing and Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 W. Maple St., Wichita, KS 67209. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Sterling College Education Scholarship Fund at 125 W. Cooper Ave., Sterling, KS 67579. Condolences can be sent to the family through www.dlwichita.com
.