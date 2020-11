Mrs. Farag and I taught together for over 20 years at McCollom Elem. WHAT A Wonderful Thoughtful teacher and more so person..I was so Happy to have my son Rory have her for his 3rd grade teacher too. --to Mr. Farag and I hit it off from 1st time we meet at their home being ND fans..Mike ,Michelle and Matthew I thank you for getting to teach all of you and hope that you all stay as Wonderful as you've always been

My prayers are with you all

God Bless

Rod O'Donnell{OD}

Coworker