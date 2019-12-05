Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Gayle (Rodgers) VanDolah. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DODGE CITY-Van Dolah, Susan Gayle (Rodgers) aged 77, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on November 27th, 2019 in Dodge City Kansas at Manor of the Plains while in Independent Living. In adulthood, Sue returned to college graduating from WSU and the University of Denver obtaining her certification as LSCSW, of which she was very proud indeed. She worked tirelessly in the Wichita, Ks area as a Social Work Counselor, as a founding member of Therapeutic Specialists, specializing in addiction counseling, and served as an Expert Witness for the Wichita court system. She prided herself on her love of serving others in the addiction community, and her love for her profession. Sue had been very active in the Alcoholics Anonymous community for almost 36 years, was a Breast Cancer survivor, and battled through brain surgery for aneurysms and a stroke during that surgery. Unfortunately, she was unable to return to her social work profession after the stroke and hard fought recovery. She returned to live in Dodge City, Ks, in 2008 to be closer to her sister and mother. Sue is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Jim) Ryan of Westminster Colorado; her beloved dog and best friend, Dusty; an estranged son and estranged daughter; sister, Jan Neier of Dodge City; brothers, Terry (Sandy) Rodgers of Garden City, Randy (Helen) Rodgers of Hays; sister-in-law, Judy Bradley of Pawley's Island South Carolina; and many loving and attentive nieces and nephews. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Tanner Ryan, Vaughn Ryan, Kendall Ryan, Blythe Houchen, Barrett Houchen, Chance Van Dolah and Kylie Van Dolah.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019

