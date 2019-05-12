Susan Jo Burdette

Burdette, Susan Jo 68, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Jeanne Farragher. Survived by her son, Matthew R. Hirsch of Wichita; daughter, Jessica A. Mullen of Fayetteville, AR; sisters, Vicki Henseler, Shelli R. Dearing, Paula Camp; brother, Patrick Farragher; 8 grandchildren. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019
