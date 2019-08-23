Bradrick, Susan Joy Rawlins Randall 69, retired banker with First Bank of Newton, passed away on August 21, 2019. She was a member of Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton and dedicated her time as a volunteer and former board member and chair of the Harvey County United Way. Her most important time spent was with her family as a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded by her husband, Kenneth M. Bradrick, and parents, James and Virginia Rawlins. Susan is survived by her daughters, Danielle Randall and Michelle (Ray) McAllister; sisters, Lisa Austin and Kelli (Jim Sparr) Rawlins; grandchildren, Hannah Boese, Eli Boese, Abi Boese, Cassie McAllister and Ellie McAllister. Visitation is 5-7 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita, KS. Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton, KS. Memorials may be given to the Harvey County United Way, 103 E. Broadway St., Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019