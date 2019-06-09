EDGEWATER, FL-Anwiler, Susan Kay Sidles passed quickly and quietly away Feb 1st, 2019. Susan studied language at the Sorbonne and was a classically trained pianist. She raised a family and large herds of cows in Deer River, MN. Susan was known for her eloquent writing, quick wit, and love of music and fun. She is survived by two sons, Paul Conditt of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Scott Anwiler of Deer River, MN; a brother, Bill Sidles of Edgewater, FL; and many friends. A celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM June 29th at the Pilgrim Church at 6000 Harry, Wichita. Donations in her name can be made to Botanica Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019