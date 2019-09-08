Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Lee "Sue" (Scarbrough) Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Parker, Susan Lee "Sue" (Scarbrough) Sue Parker (Susan Lee Scarbrough) passed on to the next dimension August 16, 2019. Sue was born February 23, 1946 in Wichita, Kansas where she graduated from Wichita High School East and attended Wichita State University. Sue married Randall "Randy" L. Parker in 1970. Together, they produced movie commercials and a most excellent son, Navarro Parker. Navarro was born in Mendocino County, California and was named for the Navarro River which flows to the Pacific Ocean. This period of Sue's life was the happiest time as it was filled with beauty and love. Navarro would continue his parent's involvement in the art production field as an Emmy winning Senior Broadcast Director of Fictional Interface design. Sue was known for her keen sense of humor, straight talking, generous nature and bravery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy and son, Navarro. Sue bids a fond adieu to her sister, Mary Wilson and brother-in-law, Rob; brother, Steve Scarborough and sister-in-law, Pam Figge and Spencer Knapp, her son's beloved partner. All who knew Sue will always remember her goodness in the face of difficulty, and her big smile and heart. May she be reunited with the loved ones who have left this planet and once again feel the mist of the Pacific Ocean on her face and the sand between her toes. Farewell sister, go gently into the light.

