Goodwyn, Susan M. was born in Wichita, KS June 21st, 1966. She was a Hearing Impaired Interpreter at Eisenhower High School in Goddard, KS. She was also an Instructor at Wichita State University in Sign Language Communication. Susan previously taught at Collegiate and the Wichita school system. She was an avid sports photographer for many high school and college events. Susan is survived by Mother and Father: Roy and Eleanor Goodwyn, Two Brothers: Tom Goodwyn (Cindy), Mike Goodwyn (Pam), Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Friends and her cat, Ozark. Memorial Services will be held at East Point Church of Christ, 747 N. 127th St East, Wichita, KS 67206, Saturday, March 9th at 3pm. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to: East Point Church of Christ or NHOWE MISSIONS. Services by Lakeview Mortuary. "Thank you for Seeing the World Through My Lenses."



