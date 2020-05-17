Martin, Susan age 67, died May 11, 2020. Susan is survived by her daughters, Faith Martin and Rachel Dodson; her grandchildren, Kylie, Alexia, and Gabriel. Susan was active in her church and enjoyed volunteering with Girl Scouts. She will be remembered for her willingness to help, her love, and her servant leadership. A memorial service to be held at a later date at Morningstar Community Church. Memorial donations can be sent to the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. To read Susan's life store and leave tributes for the family, visit: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.