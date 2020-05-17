Susan Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin, Susan age 67, died May 11, 2020. Susan is survived by her daughters, Faith Martin and Rachel Dodson; her grandchildren, Kylie, Alexia, and Gabriel. Susan was active in her church and enjoyed volunteering with Girl Scouts. She will be remembered for her willingness to help, her love, and her servant leadership. A memorial service to be held at a later date at Morningstar Community Church. Memorial donations can be sent to the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. To read Susan's life store and leave tributes for the family, visit: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved